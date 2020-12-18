Int’l Migrants Day being observed

International Migrants Day is being observed on Friday to raise awareness about the challenges and difficulties of international migration.

This year the theme of the day is “Reimaging Human Mobility.” The theme assumes special significance owing to the impact of Covid-19 on the lives of migrants around the world.

Pakistan has called upon the international community to show greater solidarity by strengthening cooperation to enhance the protection, well-being, working conditions, and effective integration of migrants.

In a statement on International Migrants Day on Friday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said as a country of origin, transit, and destination, Pakistan believes in the potential and promise of migration, as it unlocks a host of opportunities for the individuals and their families as well as the countries concerned.

He said the Pakistani diaspora overseas is not only a major source of support for our national development but also contributes to the progress of host countries. Pakistanis living abroad have excelled in all fields in their host countries.

The Spokesperson said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all necessary measures are being taken to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, to promote the welfare of our migrant workers, and to create special investment opportunities for them in Pakistan as well.

He said the Government undertook a massive effort earlier this year to support our migrant workers around the world and to facilitate their safe return to the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.