Interior Minister orders to remove unneeded police checkpoints in Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has directed the police to remove all unnecessary police checkpoints in the federal capital.

According to Radio Pakistan, Rasheed said people will no longer face difficulties due to the checkpoints. “Police has been handed over six vehicles equipped with the latest technology,” said the interior minister. “It will be provided with eight more vehicles for security purpose.”

Acting on the instructions of the interior minister, Islamabad police has replaced all the checkpoints except those in the Red Zone with mobile checkpoints.

Talking to journalists after inauguration of drive-in cinema in Islamabad, the minister said that all checkpoints have been removed except three as police mobile vans would active instead of checkpoints.

He said that first drive-in cinema was inaugurated in the federal capital in collaboration with Jazz and Capital Development Authority (CDA), which would provide a recreational activity to Islooities during the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

He asked the management to charge only Rs50 per vehicle. Drive-in cinemas have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle.

The minister said that the CDA has started improving all public parks in the capital. Park was also being set up in the Minister Enclave, he added.

He said National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has already been cancelled employees weekly off in order to facilitate the people.