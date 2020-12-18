India to face firm military response if it attempts any misadventure against Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) has emphatically stated that India will face an assured top-notch military response if it attempts to take to any ill-meaning misadventure against Pakistan.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan has credible information that New Delhi is planning to undertake a military misadventure across the line of control for which it is trying to seek understanding from major powers, reported Radio Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defeat Indian designs. Any miscalculation will result in global embarrassment for India as it faced last year, he added.

The FO spokesperson further warned that any conflict scenario would seriously destabilize the region and would have catastrophic consequences. He said that this information been shared with the important world governments.

Zahid further remarked that any military conflict between Pakistan and India would also seriously undermine the peace prospects in Afghanistan, leading to further instability in the region. He said that the entire responsibility would rest with India, should this scenario play out.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan urges the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability.

He said that the irrational approach is driven by Indian frustration emanating from internal unrest due to the RSS-BJP regime’s policies aimed at the subjugation of religious minorities and the disadvantaged segment of the society.

The spokesperson said that a series of events and developments have exposed the real face of India to the world community. The recently released dossier by Pakistan has left no doubt about New Delhi’s tactics involving state-sponsorship of terrorism, he added.

Zahid said that India would be well advised to desist from any misadventure for the regional peace and security.

He strongly condemned the targeting of a United Nations vehicle carrying two officers of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMIOGIP) by Indian occupation forces in the Chirikot sector of the Line of Control (LoC) earlier this morning. He said that the UN officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of the Indian ceasefire violations.

He also said the UN vehicle was damaged but fortunately the officers were not injured. He added that the officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

Zahid said that the reprehensible act of unprovoked firing by India on the UNMOGIP officers is indicative of a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation troops.

The spokesperson said that this year alone, India has committed 2, 992 ceasefire violations to date resulting in the martyrdom of 27 people and serious injuries of 249 innocent civilians.