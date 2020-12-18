India planning surgical strike against Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ABU DHABI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that after the exposure of fake Indian NGOs by Brussels-based DisinfoLabs, India was planning on launching a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention away from its internal affairs.

The above was said on Friday during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, wherein the foreign minister claimed that information had been obtained from intelligence agencies regarding a planned strike.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan had revealed “India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan” through a dossier that it shared with the international community.

“An important development has cropped up […] I’ve learned through our intelligence forces […] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan,” said Qureshi, adding that India was trying to obtain “tacit approval” from “important players”.

FM Qureshi, speaking for Pakistan, opined that India was engaging in these tactics to divert attention from “serious internal issues” – namely, the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the recent farmers’ protest in India.

“India may at any time repeat a Pulwama-like drama to divert attention from the internal problems and was planning an action along the LoC and Working Boundary,” he said.

The farmers’ protest is growing as opposition parties, civil society, and trade unions have expressed their support for them, he said, adding that the minorities were “uncomfortable in India.”

“The mishandling of the coronavirus by Indian authorities is known to everyone and the impact that it is having on their economy is known to all of you,” he added.

He urged the international community to play their part in obtaining a peaceful solution between the two nuclear neighbours, stating that Pakistan “is fully prepared to respond and defeat their designs” and would “respond immediately and effectively”.

The Pakistan Army had been put on high alert amidst a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory.

FM Qureshi is on a two day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strength the bilateral relations between the two countries. During his visit, he met his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

“The Pakistani community in the UAE has played a pivotal role in promoting contacts at a public level between the two countries,” the foreign minister had said during a meeting with Nahyan, where he added that Pakistani community in the UAE has been facing difficulties and stressed the need for an early resolution.

The top diplomats also discussed the positive progress made in establishing peace in Afghanistan. Qureshi said Pakistan was committed to continuing its sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

Both sides agreed to continue consultations on issues of mutual interest.