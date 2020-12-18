India employing ‘brutal tactics’ to create terror in Pakistan: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that not only is India employing “brutal tactics” to alter the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), it is also stirring up terrorism in Pakistan.

In a tweet on Friday, he said India has been running a vicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan for years. He said the international community, the European Union and United Nations should take notice of such nefarious activities.

Earlier this week, Faraz, addressing a seminar titled “Understanding Hindutva Mindset and Indian Hegemonic Aspirations” in Islamabad, had said that the Hindutva mindset of the Indian government has endangered peace in the region. The information minister had added that the Modi regime’s agenda is based on hatred and its fascist steps have exposed the Indian claims of a secular state.

Pakistan presents its perspective on regional issues on the basis of facts whereas India distorts facts and spreads false propaganda against Pakistan. He also said that this has been vindicated in a recent report by EU-based DisinfoLab, Faraz had maintained.

He had said that the DisinfoLab report has vindicated Pakistan’s stance as it has proved that India is using dirty tactics and distorting facts and spreading false propaganda against Pakistan.

While regretting that the international community’s silence over fascist tactics of India is questionable as such Indian tactics have endangered the regional peace and stability, he had said that Pakistan would continue its efforts to expose India.