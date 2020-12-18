Court grants bail to main suspect in Arzoo marriage case

A sessions court granted bail to the main suspect in the Arzoo marriage case on Thursday.

In the case, which pertains to the alleged abduction, forced conversion and underage marriage of Christian girl Arzoo, the police have detained and booked the main suspect Syed Ali Azhar, cleric Qazi Abdul Rasool Naqshbandi, who allegedly performed the underage marriage, the Justice of Peace, who issued the marriage certificate, facilitators and witnesses under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 3 of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (South) Faiza Khalil granted bail to Azhar on his application against a surety of Rs500,000.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer had submitted in the bail plea that his client was innocent and falsely associated in the case, as Arzoo had recorded her statement before the Sindh High Court (SHC). The girl had also testified before the court that she converted to Islam and married the applicant out of her own choice without any force or pressure. The section 376 was not applicable against his client since the girl had reached puberty. Therefore, she was able to get married in light of Islamic laws as well as the judgements rendered by superior courts.

He added that the Supreme Court, the Federal Shariat Court and the higher courts in their judgments passed in 1932 and 1994 had declared that any girl or boy would be considered an adult after reaching puberty. The apex courts have also ruled that where there is a contradiction in the law of the land, the Islamic law would prevail.

While, lawyer for the complainant Jibran Nasir vehemently opposed the bail plea of the main suspect. “There are good, bad and at times even dark days for justice,” he tweeted.

The court also confirmed the pre-arrest bails granted to Naqshbandi, Justice of Peace Azharuddin and Advocate Mahmood Hasan, who are booked for allegedly facilitating and officiating the underage marriage. They had moved applications seeking confirmation of interim pre-arrest bail granted to them earlier against a surety of Rs100,000 each.