83 more lose life to Covid-19; 2972 fresh infections reported

–Another KP doctor dies, Sindh surpasses 200,000 infections

–AJK wedding halls reopen with restrictions

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 83 more lives, whereas 2,972 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the NCOC, the death toll in the country due to Covid-19 has reached 9,164. A total of 3,261 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours while 2,447 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

The total count of active cases in the country is 42,478 while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.58 per cent. According to the NCOC, with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country, the national tally of cases now currently stands at 451,494.

A total of 39,171 tests were conducted across the country during this period, while 6,216,060 samples have been tested thus far. Overall 399,852 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll has risen by over 1,000 since the start of December, data issued by the NCOC showed on Friday. The virus has claimed 1,073 lives in the last 17 days, bringing the national death toll to 9,168.

The death toll for the first half of the current month is higher than in November when a total of 1,268 people died of coronavirus. It was even lower before as the month of October recorded 339 Covid-19 deaths and September 186.

With over 1,300 new cases, Sindh’s Covid-19 tally has reached 201,080 while the second most infections have been reported in Punjab with a cumulative tally of 130,122. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP_ has recorded 54,021 cases, Islamabad 35,700 and Balochistan 17,868. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have so far reported 7,893 and 4,810 infections respectively.

Pakistan has one of the highest recovery rates in the world as over 87 per cent of those diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered. The most number of recoveries have been reported in Sindh with 178,027 people surviving the virus. Punjab has reported 115,701 recoveries, followed by 48,254 in KP, and 29,417 in Islamabad. Balochistan recorded 17,258 recoveries, AJK 6,588 and GB 4,607.

Meanwhile, another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost his life on Friday, after contracting coronavirus. Dr Muzaffar Sayed contracted coronavirus while discharging his duties and was under treatment at the Sedo Teaching Hospital. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 37 doctors in the province so far.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities from Covid-19 was recorded highest in Sindh within 24 hours as the pandemic intensified during its second wave across the country. The number of fatalities from Covid-19 was recorded highest within 24 hours in Sindh province while 51 out of 83 deceased patients of the virus were put on ventilators in different medical facilities.

Moreover, the highest positivity rate was recorded in Sindh’s Hyderabad city up to 24.59 per cent and the lowest in the GB region up to 1.63 per cent. The rate of positive coronavirus cases stands at 17.71 per cent in Karachi.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the positivity rate was recorded at 9.3 per cent, 7.59 per cent in Balochistan, 5.4 per cent in Punjab, 5.45 per cent in the federal capital Islamabad, 8.66 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10.69 per cent in Sindh, 17.21 per cent in Rawalpindi, 3.79 per cent in Faisalabad, 3.4 per cent in Multan, 9.28 per cent in Peshawar, 6.96 per cent in Swat, 14.49 per cent in Abbottabad, 5.65 per cent in Quetta, 13.57 per cent in Muzaffarabad, 8.8 per cent in AJK’s Mirpur and 2.25 per cent in Gilgit.

In Multan, 45 per cent of ventilators dedicated for coronavirus patients are in use, 42 per cent in Islamabad, 34 per cent in Lahore and 27 per cent of ventilators dedicated for coronavirus patients are in use in Peshawar.

Regarding the oxygen bends, the NCOC data showed that 38 per cent beds are being used for patients in Islamabad, 39 per cent in Multan and 60 per cent in Peshawar.

Amid the rising number of cases, the AJK on Friday government has allowed wedding halls to reopen in the valley, with the rules stipulating that wedding halls are allowed to hold gatherings of up to 300 people with strict adherence to the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The administrations of the marriage halls will be bound to provide masks and sanitizers to the attendants, the notification read. Furthermore, only 30 people can attend marriage ceremonies being held at homes.

On November 22, a complete lockdown in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was enforced for 15 days after rising Covid-19 cases in the region.

This decision came during a meeting of the AJK cabinet that met with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. The meeting was briefed that the coronavirus situation in the valley has worsened as Covid-19 positivity rate has gone up to 19 per cent.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Saleem while seeking cooperation from the public in tackling the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Mirpur district had asked them to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.