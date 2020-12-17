Women and public transport

I wish to draw the attention of your readers and the official on a very serious matter. As is commonly observed our public buses have inadequate space for women to sit in the space provided for them on public transport. Mainly it is because there is not much space in the ladies compartment. On an average not more than 8 ladies can sit comfortably in the space provided. Secondly, ladies usually have small children and they also take up face in the ladies section. Then at times the whole bus is full and men come and sit in the ladies area which is very disturbing for ladies. It is requested through this letter that the traffic police and the bus companies themselves should look into this matter and provide our comfortable journey to the lady passengers.

Zaibunnisa

Karachi