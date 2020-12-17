White collar criminals 

We only consider robbers who rob cars, rob bungalows, rob people or commit crimes but this is not true. In fact, bandits are the ones who are whitewashing the country in high positions, and they are like termites that are hollowing out the country.

There are many such social evils in our society, in the shape of respectable and well disciplined personalities, but in real they are literate criminal and the big cause of collapse in country, look at the different departments, every one is indulged of corruption and bribe. The real criminals are these kind of peoples who are breaking the backbone of the country, very unfortunately to say, that if you have to take work from any department or any office, you must be belong to a wealthy or resourceful family, otherwise it’s very difficult for you to get your work completed. So the real actions should be taken against such termites otherwise they will destroy the nation and we will be hopeless and also shameless.

Siraj Ahmed Abbasi

Kashmore