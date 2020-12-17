Veteran actress Firdous Begum passes away at 73

Veteran Pakistani actress Firdous Begum passed away on Wednesday at the age of 73.

Reportedly, Firdous was admitted to a hospital in Lahore. She was in critical condition after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The actress, who was considered as one of the most prominent film actors of her time, is survived by her three children, two sons and a daughter.

Her acting career started with the film Fanoos in 1963, where she performed the role of a supporting actor. During her career, she worked in over 150 Punjabi, Urdu and Pashtu films. Her most renowned Punjabi films include Heer Ranjha, Dilan De Sauday, Malangi and Aansoo.

The former actress strengthened her roots in Lollywood with her lead role in Malangi. She also tied the knot with hero of the film Akmal Khan, who later passed away in June, 1967.