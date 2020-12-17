US sanctions against Turkey

Why did the leader of NATO sanction one of its own members

By Naeem Kandwal

The USA and one of its longtime NATO allies, Turkey, are suffering a complete breakdown in their relationship. Though Turkey and the USA have a long history of partnership (including years of fending off the Soviets together,) the recent US action has blown a hole in the centre of their alliance. The USA has issued sanctions against Turkey over its deployment of a Russian-made missile defence system acquired last year.

The USA and Turkey have a long history of alliance. The mutual ties between the USA and Turkey were formalized with the 1947 Economic and Technical Cooperation agreement. This agreement reflected the Truman Doctrine, through which the U.S. offered support to democratic nations. Turkey joined NATO in 1952, which further solidified its alliance with the USA and the Western world. During the Korean War, Turkey supported the United States and its NATO allies by sending three Turkish brigades to the warzone, and throughout the Cold War, Turkey remained a strong US partner. This alliance then continues into the present day. In 2009, US President Barack Obama chose Turkey as the destination of his first bilateral visit as president. That same year, the USA and Turkey drafted the Framework for Strategic Economic and Commercial Cooperation (FSECC), which furthered bilateral cooperation on technology. In 2013, the U.S. and Turkey created a $200 million fund to help stem extremism.

Turkey supported Qatar in its diplomatic confrontation with a Saudi and Emirati-led bloc of countries that severed ties with and imposed sanctions on Qatar on 5 June 2017. Turkis resident Recep Tayip Erdoğan criticized the list of demands released by the countries on 22 June, stating that they undermine Qatar’s sovereignty.

Why did the USA impose these sanctions? Turkey has the second-largest army in NATO, a 30-member military alliance. It is one of the USA’s key allies, and is located in a strategic position, sharing borders with Syria, Iraq and Iran. It helped the USA in the Syrian conflict. However, it has seen relations deteriorate with some NATO members and the EU, who have accused Mr Erdoğan of adopting an increasingly authoritarian style following a failed coup in 2016

After the failed coup attempt in July 2016, Turkey demanded that the US government extradite Fethullah Gülen, a cleric and Turkish national living in the US state of Pennsylvania. However, the US government demanded that Turkey first produce evidence that he was connected with the coup attempt. Due to perceptions that former US Secretary of State and Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was friendly towards the Gülen movement, many Erdoğan supporters reportedly favored Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump in the USA’s 2016 presidential election.

In December 2017, US national security advisor General H.R. McMaster said that Turkey had joined Qatar as a prime source of funding that contributes to the spread of the extremist ideology of Islamism: “We’re seeing great involvement by Turkey from everywhere from western Africa to Southeast Asia, funding groups that help create the conditions that allow terrorism to flourish.”

The latest conflict roiling Washington and Ankara is over an anti-aircraft missile system. The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Turkey on Monday over its multibillion-dollar acquisition of a Russian missile system. The long-anticipated move is expected to further stoke tensions between Washington and Ankara in the weeks ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s ascension to the White House and send a message to foreign governments considering future weapons deals with Russia. In 2017, President Erdoğan brokered a deal reportedly worth $2.5 billion with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the S-400 missile system. The S-400, a mobile surface-to-air missile system, is said to pose a risk to the NATO alliance as well as the F-35, te USA’s most expensive weapons platform.

Under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which Trump signed in August 2017, Turkey faced potential economic sanctions for accepting the Kremlin’s missile system. Trump had not yet imposed sanctions on Turkey.

“Turkey is a valued ally and an important regional security partner for the USA, and we seek to continue our decades-long history of productive defense-sector cooperation by removing the obstacle of Turkey’s S-400 possession as soon as possible,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a statement announcing the sanctions.

Why is the S-400 system so important for Turkey? Some experts say Ankara especially wants it now because the 2016 coup attempt included rogue military pilots flying fighter jets with the intention of ousting Erdoğan. Such a system could help the president shoot down potential coup-plotting airmen in the future.

Turkish officials denounced a US decision to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry urged the US “to reconsider this unfair decision as announced today”, adding that Turkey “stands ready to address this issue through dialogue and diplomacy in conformity with the spirit of alliance”. The Ministry warned that US sanctions “will inevitably negatively impact our relations, and (Turkey) will retaliate in a manner and time it sees appropriate”. Ankara argues that the Russian system was purchased after the USA refused to sell it US-made Patriot missiles. Turkish officials point to the fact that Greece- another Nato ally- has their own S-300, although that was not purchased directly from Russia.

