QUETTA: Two persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at the nursing hostel of Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Quetta on Thursday morning.

The room where the gas cylinder was put caught fire after the explosion, reducing to ashes everything in the room.

The fire-brigade personnel put out the blaze.

The injured were shifted to the surgical ward of BMC.