KARACHI: Turkey’s Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul has said that Turkish-Pakistan ties are more than a relationship and our interactions should be considered as a bond that complement each other.

While addressing as a chief guest at a webinar on “Pakistan-Turkey Relations”, held under the auspices of Karachi Council of Foreign Relations (KCFR) on Tuesday, Yurdakul said that: “Political relations between Turkey and Pakistan have always been great. While there is trade between the two, we must do more to enhance it further as per the size of the two economies. I see an increasing appetite from Turkish investors to benefit from the emerging economic indicators of Pakistan.”

“Turkey is an important destination for Pakistanis, as the number of Pakistani visitors to Turkey are increasing every year. Even during this Covid-19 period, we kept the airline connection open. Turkey is considered as one of the top destinations for Pakistani tourists and we are quite happy to host them.”

Answering to a question about recognition of Israel by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without anything in return for the Palestinian cause, the ambassador stressed that when this was first made public, there was emphasis that Palestine would be the beneficiary after recognition. However, Israel reneged on the commitment for cessation to building of new houses for Israeli citizens.

To a question by KCFR Treasurer Kaleem Farooqui about the possibility of revival of RCD and Turkey’s relation with Iran, the ambassador said: “I will stick to one point–neighbourhood is very important. Even in bad times, it is our tradition to be on good terms with neighbours. Regional ownership is very important because we will be open to outsiders or third countries dictating terms and intentions. But the same does not apply to neighbouring countries, as it will not be beneficial. There was no armed conflict between the Turkish Ottoman Empire and Safavid Iran since 17th century. It has been our peaceful border for decades, which we really cherish. I believe our Iranian brothers share the same feeling.”

To a question from Farhatullah Babar about the ambassador’s views on military takeovers and interference in politics of Pakistan and Turkey, Yurdakul said that the journey to democracy and rule of law is a long one. Turkey’s experience with democracy started with the 1946 elections. Starting from earliest election until the most recent one, the people have been quite eager to show up for ballot boxes. It was with the peoples’ efforts that we could uphold the principle of civilian rule. Intervention cannot happen as long as you have a structure in civilian hands.

The ambassador agreed that the role of Turkish banks is missing in the commercial field of Pakistan.

KCFR’s Ikram Sehgal thanked the ambassador for giving time and answering the questions. He recalled an incident in Davos and said: “Shimon Peres and Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan were sharing a stage in Davos before something happened and the president got up and walked off. Later, I learnt that Peres had passed a remark about Israel upon which Erdogan just walked off from the stage.”

Replying to the query about army’s intervention in politics, Sehgal said that interventions take place when political leaders are corrupt. He thanked the participants and KCFR board members and appreciated Dr Huma Baqai for her services in the webinar.