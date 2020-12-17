SHC rejects bail request of former minister in NAB cases

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking extension in pre-arrest bail of former Sindh minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in an Rs780 million graft reference against him.

Following the court ruling, the officials from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought to arrest the accused but noticed he had skipped the hearing.

The agency had filed a reference against the PPP leader in January, accusing him of committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs735 million as MP between 2013 and 2018.

It said after becoming MP, the suspect made bank transactions amounting to around Rs500 million to purchase 150 acres of land and two bungalows in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi.

While the bureau has already arrested other susects in the cases, including Abbas Jakhrani, Abdul Razzak Behrani and Zaheer Masih, Aijaz secured pre-arrest bail from the SHC in January.

During the hearing Thursday, defense counsel insisted the reference was biased and politically motivated.

A NAB prosecutor informed the court probe in a second reference against Jakhrani was underway.