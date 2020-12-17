Serene Air secures permission to begin international operations

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has granted permission to Serene Air to operate international routes, it emerged on Thursday.

Senere Airline became the country’s third private airline after Shaheen Air and Air Blue when it started domestic operations in January 2017.

According to PCAA rules, an airline can apply for an international licence only if it achieves successful operations along domestic routes for over a year.

PCAA International Regulation Director Syed Muzaffar Alam issued a notification putting forward the permission to the airline for international flight operations and directed it to submit a flight schedule.

The permission was granted by the Aviation Division after securing approval from the federal cabinet. Earlier this week, the government was reported to have relaxed the National Aviation Policy, 2019, to facilitate Serene Air and Airblue.

Following the permission, the airline will begin flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 2021. It will fly to Sharjah and Dubai in the UAE and Jeddah and Riyadh and Saudi Arabia.

Besides, work to expand wings over China and the UK has also been completed. “The designation of Serene Air to China and UK is under process,” the PCAA notification read.

The airline will use Airbus A330-220 and Boeing 737. It is expected to add two more A330s to its fleet in the next three to four months.