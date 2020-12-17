Science is important 

The US planted the first flag on the Moon in 1969 and recently China becomes the second nation to plant a flag on the Moon but to what say still the people of our country do not know is there any scientists in Pakistan or not because they did not see any new invention or a plane that they succeed about it. The world is progressing by its various technology but we have remained backward due to dominating the unique opinions, scientists are not working on new projects. Our scientists just become visible in Eid festivals when will it be celebrated. Additionally, The authorizers of science in our country are much more participating in politics despite wreaking new alternations in technology.

Khuda Dad Baloch

Karachi