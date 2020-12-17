SC slams NAB for showing ‘partiality’ in case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan during a hearing regarding a fake accounts case said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has shown biases regarding the accused.

During the hearing for a bail plea filed by Dr Dinshaw and Jameel Baloch in a fake bank accounts case, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said: “NAB’s attitude, in this case, shows partiality”.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial had pointed out that the main accused was allowed to roam freely, while another person had been imprisoned for 20 months. NAB’s lawyer had replied that only those who did not take a plea bargain or were uncooperative had been arrested.

“This is the reason why everyone is talking about NAB [negatively] all day long,” said Justice Mazhar Ali Akber remarked, slamming the anti-graft watchdog for arresting the elderly Dr Dinshaw yet allowing 27 others to go free.

The bench said that NAB had been ‘selectively applying its law on individuals.’

Justice Bandial added that this behaviour is why businessmen have stopped coming to Pakistan and said that the country should follow the example of Japan “where law and accountability go hand in hand”.

“Apart from you and the chairman of NAB, name one person who praises the bureau,” Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked the prosecutor, adding that the accused NAB authorities arrested are mere “puppets”.

“Some are arrested for petty accusations but some roam freely despite committing major crimes,” said justice Bandial. “Public office holders should be held accountable. NAB is applying its laws selectively.”

NAB has been under the scrutiny of the SC recently. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had observed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been misusing its power and harassing those accused in cases, particularly those involved in white-collar crimes.

The bench had observed that those charged in white-collar crimes had been detained for 90 days in every reference, whereas even in military cases, no more than a 40-day remand is granted.

“Why does it not then complete its investigation and file a single reference?” Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar had asked.

“NAB should not harass the suspects, nor misuse its powers,” Justice Bandial had said previously.

Furthermore, Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiwalla had alleged last month that NAB was violating human rights by blackmailing people.