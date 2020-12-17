SC asks IGP to recover abducted girl or face consequences

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Islamabad police chief to recover a girl abducted from the jurisdiction of Koral police station and produce her before the court by the next hearing.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, put off the hearing of the case until Jan 6.

As the court resumed hearing earlier, the IG was found absent from the court. Expressing displeasure over his absence, the court ordered him to appear within fifteen minutes and called for a short recess.

The Islamabad advocate general informed that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is to visit the Police Line, due to which the IGP could not turn up.

“The minister’s visit means the IG will not come to the court. If this is so, we summon the minister,” Justice Malik remarked.

Later, the Islamabad top cop appeared before the bench stating that suspected abductors had been arrested but the girl could not be traced.

“We had asked you to recover the girl and not just capture the men,” the judge slammed the IG. “You started this traditional arrest programme.” The court directed the police chief to assign the task of the girl’s recovery to a DSP with a good understanding of the system.

The court warned that the IGP may have to face the music if no progress is made until the next hearing.