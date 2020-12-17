Qureshi arrives in Dubai on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi landed in Dubai on Thursday morning for a two-day visit during which he will hold discussions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership on “regional and global issues”.

Qureshi was received by Islamabad’s Consul-General in Dubai Amjad Ali and officials from the Pakistan embassy and the UAE foreign ministry at the Dubai International Airport, Radio Pakistan reported.

The visit comes at a time when reports suggest the Emirates had stopped issuing new visas to applicants from Pakistan among 12 other nations. However, State Minister for Human Resource Development said there was “no ban on the export of workforce” to the Emirates which is host to 1.2 million Pakistan nationals.

“During the visit, the foreign minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

“The Foreign Minister will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.”

“The foreign minister will also meet members of the Pakistani community and interact with local and international media. The UAE is home to the second-largest Pakistani community abroad.”