PEIRA allows schools to call students on weekly basis

ISLAMABAD: The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Thursday allowed the educational institutions, who do not have online teaching facility, to call their students once a week for assigning homework.

The institutes will ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during campus-based classes, according to a notification issued by the PEIRA.

However, the regulatory body barred the educational institutions from calling their students during the winter vacations, which would commence from December 26 and end on January 10, 2021. The body also urged the institutions to continue the education of students through online classes.

On November 23, the government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the country from November 26 till January 10 next year and directed the institutions to hold online classes until December 24 in order to reduce the chances of infections among students during the second wave of the coronavirus.

Earlier in November, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), subject to final policy of the provincial education departments, had allowed the schools to call their students for one or two days during a week. It was also announced that the winter vacations would be from December 25 to January 10, 2021.

“These institutions will remain closed from November 26 to December 24 and the winter vacations will be observed from December 25 to January 10, 2021. There will be no physical attendance of students in any class,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had told a news conference after the meeting.

“The students of schools, colleges, universities and tuition centres will be free from attendance since they will continue studies from home. However, students of vocational educational institutions would continue their on-job training at their institutes.”