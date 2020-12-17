PCAA submits response in Havelian plane crash case

LAHORE: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) submitted its response in a petition seeking to make public the inquiry report into the 2016 air crash near Havelian, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which all 47 onboard including pop sensation-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ATR-42 aircraft smashed into a mountain near Abbottabad, 50 kilometers short of its destination, Islamabad, after taking off from Chitral in December 2016.

Nearly four years after the incident, the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) completed its report in November. Citing its contents, a PCAA statement pinned the blame on “three latent faults”. They included the fracture of one of the engine’s power turbine blades, a broken pin and “probably pre-existing contamination” inside a propeller valve.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, on Thursday resumed hearing in the petition and asked if the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) found the person responsible for the incident.

The court observed the inquiry report would not have been released had it not ordered the authorities to do so.

The SHC also chided the officials representing the national flag-carrier and PCAA for appearing in the court unprepared.

“47 people died in the crash. Did you [PIA and PCAA] learn any lesson from the tragedy,” the judge asked. At this, the officials said the two were putting in place strict measures to improve operational safety to avoid such incidents in the future.

Subsequently, the PCAA submitted its response to the court. The bench directed the petitioner and respondents to submit a rejoinder to the response and adjourned the hearing.

Citing the PIA, PCAA and others as respondents, the petition argues there were various incidents where ATR planes were crashed and a large number of precious lives lost. It pleaded for a judicial inquiry to fix responsibility on the officials responsible, prosecute them and order compensation to the legal heirs of the victims.