Pakistan concerned over US sanctions on Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Days after the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey, its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) ally, over its purchase of a Russian air defense system, Islamabad on Thursday expressed concerns over the move which Ankara dubbed as “hostile attack”.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned on the imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement said.

“Pakistan remains opposed to [the] imposition of unilateral coercive measures against any country in principle. The solution to all issues lies in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding.”

The extraordinary step against a treaty ally comes at a delicate time in relations between the US and Turkey, which have been at odds for years over Ankara’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, along with its actions in Syria, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in the eastern Mediterranean.

Washington insists the purchase poses a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO’s broader defence systems. Rejecting the claim, Ankara says the jets will not be integrated into the treat. It further said the purchase was not a choice, but rather a necessity as it was unable to procure air defence systems from any NATO ally on satisfactory terms.

“Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability,” the statement said.

“The people and the Government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the Government and the people of Turkey in their quest for national security, peace and prosperity, and as always, will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals.”