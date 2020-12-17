Pakistan-born scientist to receive prestigious research award in Germany

Pakistan-born Asifa Akhtar has been selected as a recipient of Germany’s Leibniz Prize, the most important research award in Germany for outstanding work from all scientific areas, which will be awarded on March 15 next year in a virtual ceremony.

The Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize rewards a maximum of €2.5 million per award to its winners.

Max Planck Society is Germany’s most promising research organization and Akhtar is the first international female vice president of the biology and medical section in the society. It was established in 1948 and has since had 18 Nobel laureates emerge from the ranks of its scientists. It is on par with the best and most prestigious research institutions worldwide.

Akhtar has been chosen for her groundbreaking cell-biological work on the mechanisms of epigenetic gene regulation. The molecular-biologist is among the 10 scientists to have received this award. “Congratulations, Dr Asifa! You make both Pakistan and Germany extremely proud with your outstanding contributions to science!” read a congratulatory note for Akhtar by the German Consulate General in Karachi.