MQM-P to be kept in loop on Karachi projects: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that all its reservations will be addressed, and the party will also be kept in the loop in consultations over Karachi projects.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of MQM-P that called on him and discussed issues of mutual interest on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation of the country including the Senate elections. The MQM-P delegation expressed its complete solidarity with the government on the elections of the upper house of the parliament.

The premier said that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed will look into the issues of missing party workers and First Information Reports (FIR), adding that the ministry will act over the matter according to the constitution and the law.

The session of the coalition partners discussed the overall political situation of Sindh, Karachi package and other concerned matters.

The MQM-P delegation presented the party’s reservations to PM Imran in the meeting. The MQM-P leaders raised issues of missing party workers, return of the party offices and delay in development works during the meeting.

The delegation urged the prime minister to play his role for the constitutional right of independent politics and return of the party offices to MQM-P. They also urged the premier to take notice of the disappeared party workers and false FIRs against the party.

Separately, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on PM Imran on Thursday and briefed him about the Covid-19 situation in the province. The governor also apprised the premier of progress on Green and Red lines transport projects.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameen ul Haq Qadri and Haider Abbas Rizvi. Federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also attended the meeting.