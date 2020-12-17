Moving on towards uncertainty

The Lahore rally added no clarity

AT PENPOINT

While PTI stalwarts portray the PDM’s Lahore rally as a failure, and while PDM supporters (PML-N workers in particular) insist that it was a success, all that seems to have been achieved is the end of the beginning. At one level, debate over how big a crowd gathered would only serve in a debate of whether the crowd gathered was bigger than that which Imran gathered in 2014, at what was his breakout rally, when he demonstrated enough support for the next step to proceed to, of carrying out the famous sit-in in Islamabad. That sit-in is what is credited with allowing him to win the 2018 election. This means that a successful Minar-i-Pakistan rally is needed to convince the powers that be that Islamabad can be carried.

According to this narrative, the PDM is doing exactly what it accuses Imran of doing: following an establishment playbook, of using its crutches to achieve power. This means that there has always been a Faustian bargain by politicians: it goes back to the time Ghulam Muhammad, a senior bureaucrat, became Governor-General. Before that, the Governor-General and the PM had been politicians. The Quaid-e-Azam and the Quaid-i-Millat became GG and PM. The Quaid died after less than a year, and Kh Nazimuddin replaced him. That arrangement held for the next three years, and when Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated, Kh Nazimuddin stepped down to on fill a dead man’s shoes for the second time. His replacement as GG was not another politician, but a bureaucrat, Ghulam Mohammad. Within five years, politicians were eliminated by the Ayub Martial Law. This was despite having had significant bureaucratic and military representation, what with Muhammad Ali Bogra being a bureaucrat (sort of; he was an ambassador, though he had never joined the civil service) and forming a Ministry of the so-called ‘All the Talents’, because Gen Ayub Khan was Defence Minister and Defence Secretary Iskander Mirza became Interior Minister, while Finance Minister Ch Muhammad Ali moved up from being Finance Secretary.

Therefore, if one accepts the opposition narrative, control has been tried before. It did not prevent Ayub from trying the experiment of direct rule. It should be remembered that, if the opposition is correct, the Prime Minister has never been untrammelled. The establishment has taken on the role of providing a check, but that has led to the Prime Minister being constantly threatened with a takeover. In essence, the Prime Minister is supposed to be kept in check by the rule of law.

The PDM is apparently on a timetable which will admit of no deviation, which will see a long march like Imran’s, followed by a sit-in. It is almost as if Imran’s own dharna is to be repeated. This time, the religious leader, Maulanna Fazlur Rehman, is at the forefront. Unlike Tahirul Qadri, he is a candidate for PM. He is, for the first time, being mentioned in the same breath of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. That might reflect best the possibility that the PDM, far from rebelling against the establishment, is working according to one of its old scripts

However, as other politicians have observed, they have to operate within the system as it exists, not as it should be. That means that there has to be a successful rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, followed by a Long March on Islamabad, in turn succeeded by a sit-in. The PDM thus finds itself following Imran Khan’s own example.

One of the most delicate operations will be obtaining resignations of MNAs. PTI MNAs resigned, but were confounded by not having those resignations accepted. That was because then Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was inclined to a policy of dialogue, but the real drive for conciliation came from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who did not want the prospect of bye-elections to the PTI’s 18 seats, most of which were in KP, where it was in office. Whatever his personal inclinations, Speaker Asad Qaiser is as obedient to his PM as Sardar Ayaz was, so is likely to accept the resignations without much demur. This is the same position in the provincial assemblies, in three of which the national opposition is in opposition, while in Sindh a PDM component, the PPP, is in office.

The obvious aim of the opposition parties is to ensure that the dissolutions take place before the Senate elections in March, because the present composition of the provincial assemblies mean that the PTI and its allies will gain a majority in the Senate, and thus be able to do what it has not been able to do so far, which is legislate without opposition support. Already, it has been busy passing laws through the National Assembly which now only await Senate approval to become law.

Another issue with the PTI gaining a Senate majority is that it will be locked into place until 2024, when the results of the next provincial elections will determine the next Senate results. That means any early dissolution, as demanded by the PDM, will not affect the Senate majority. However, if the provincial assemblies are dissolved when the Senate elections are to take place, the seats falling vacant will fall vacant, the provincial assemblies will be elected, and only then will there be what will technically be by-elections to the Senate, with some time shaved off the term of those elected.

However, the PDM is running aground on the resignation issue. It is mainly a problem for the PPP and the PML(N), not just because both have large numbers of MNAs (54 and 82 respectively) and Senators (3 and 19 respectively), but because the PPP controls the Sindh government, and the PML(N) has hopes of forming the Punjab government, the PPP will have to dissolve the Sindh Assembly, while mass PML(N) resignations would remove its chances of forming the Punjab government. This is quite apart from the fact that both parties’ legislators did not contest elections merely to resign. It should not be forgotten that party legislators contain few ideologically committed persons within their ranks, particularly after being beaten. It is in victories that party stalwarts have a chance of winning elections. Also, it should not be forgotten that both the PML(N) and the PPP are parties of ‘electables’, which means that they are both heavily penetrated by those very influence peddlers they claim they will rid the country of. If the PTI was brought to office, then so were both the PPP and PML(N) in the past, with majorities delivered by the same methods.

The PPP has no intention of giving up its Sindh government, which it has won thrice in succession since 2008. However, the PDM has set the end of this month as the deadline for the handing of resignations to party leaders. Its path is clear, even though it was not clearly announced at the Minar-i-Pakistan, only hinted at.

