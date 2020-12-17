Modi condoled demise of Nawaz’s mother through a letter

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to former premier Nawaz Sharif to offer his condolences after the death of the former premier’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Begum Shamim passed away last month. The letter, dated November 27 was delivered to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week. Charge d’ Affairs of Indian High Commission Gaurav Ahluwalia asked her to convey the letter to Nawaz Sharif.

In the letter itself, Modi shared a personal memory of meeting Sharif’s late mother during his visit to Jati Umra residence back in 2015.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother Begum Shamim Akhtar on 22 November in London. My heartfelt condolences are with you in this hour of intense grief,” wrote the Indian premier.

“I recall my interaction with her during my brief visit to Lahore in 2015. Her simplicity and warmth was indeed very touching,” Modi wrote, expressing his personal bond with Sharif family.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you and your family to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace,” Modi added.

It merits mention that it was Nawaz Sharif who started developing a personal relationship with Modi soon after he was elected Prime Minister in 2014 by personally making a visit to his oath-taking.

Nawaz Sharif also sent a white sari for Modi’s mother, who had gifted a shawl to Nawaz’s mother when Nawaz had visited India.