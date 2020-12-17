Karachi central and west districts put under smart lockdown

Due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic, micro smart lockdowns have been imposed on District West and District Central in Karachi until December 31.

According to a notification, the deputy commissioner put the 34 union councils of District Central under micro lockdown from December 17 to 31.

The district administration placed six UCs (1,3,4,5,6,8) of Gulbarg under micro smart lockdown. In Liaquatabad Town, UC-1,8,9 and 10 were put under lockdown. The smart lockdown has been imposed in Four UCs of North Karachi, seven UCs of North Nazimabad.

District Central’s deputy commissioner said that the lockdown has been placed on the advice of the district health officer.

In regard to District West, areas that will be locked down include Manghopir (Bakra Perhi, Sector 14-B, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sector 10/5 and KDA Sector 6) and Orangi (Saleemabad Sector 11/2 and Shah Wali Ullah Nagar).

Only medical and general stores and milk shops will be allowed to remain open. Pillion riding and takeaway and delivery from restaurants will not be allowed and parks and public transport will be closed.