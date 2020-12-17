In international dealings, no free lunches

For every quid the is a quo

Such is the level of mutual misunderstanding and suspicion that whatever help Islamabad extends for peace in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani remains dissatisfied. The USA on the other hand utters a few appreciative words that are invariably followed by ‘do more’ either directly or rephrased in diplomatese. Pakistan meanwhile gets little for its efforts from the USA, the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan has bent over backwards to bring Taliban to the negotiating table. Islamabad helped start the US-Taliban talks in Doha after quietly releasing Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from a Karachi prison in October 2018. Months later at the request of President Trump, Pakistani officials prodded the insurgents to take negotiations more seriously after the talks appeared to falter. In June 2019, Foreign Minister Qureshi hosted Afghan opposition leaders and Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Despite this, Kabul delayed the release of all Taliban prisoners and instead called upon the Afghan Taliban to break ties with Pakistan first. In June COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Kabul to meet President Ghani to discuss bilateral issues, border management, the overall regional security situation, the Afghan refugees’ issue, and the Afghan peace process. Both sides agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals. In August Pakistan arranged a meeting between Mullah Baradar and US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad to help restart the stalled talks. Early this week Pakistan’s help was again sought by Mr Khalilzad as the USA feared that the three-week break in the Doha talks might get prolonged on account of the Afghan Taliban. To help timely resumption of parleys Pakistan has invited a Taliban delegation which is currently holding talks in Islamabad.

Pakistan has failed to get any reward for the help provided to the USA in the extrication of the bulk of its troops from Afghanistan. The PTI government failed to persuade the Trump Administration to go beyond symbolic gestures and pressurise India to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with the Kashmiris demands. The least one expects from the government now is to demand that the USA, the Afghan Taliban and the Kabul Government take out the terrorist networks that launch deadly attacks inside Pakistan from Afghan territory, especially now that they are returning to Waziristan and may even extending their reach to Rawalpindi.