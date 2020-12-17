IHC summons report, directs IHCRA to get functional

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Islamabad Health Care Regulatory Authority (IHCRA) to take measures for making the body functional to address the complaints against doctors.

The court sought detailed report from the IHCRA within one month. The bench remarked that an active health care body in the federal capital is in public interest for the betterment of health sector.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition seeking to activate the IHCRA to hear the complaints against health practitioners.

IHCRA CEO Dr Syed Hussain Ali Naqvi appeared before the bench during the course of proceedings. The benched asked the CEO to apprise the court about the importance of the IHCRA, faults in the authority and ways to make it active for the public interest.

The CEO submitted that he was serving as a senior manager health services in Canada before accepting this job under legal procedures. He was hired on this job with a three-year contract. He is the sole employee of the IHCRA, as the authority has no budget. There is no other employee and therefore, the department is non-functional. “I have not been paid salary since June. Despite my suggestions, not a single effort was made to make the IHCRA functional,” he said.

The court instructed him to submit detailed report in this regard to the bench.

Meanwhile, the petitioner’s lawyer Umer Gilani said that: “We have professional doctors and good hospitals here, but some black sheep have damaged the image of this profession. A functional health care body would help to improve the performance of hospitals in the country.”

“Let the IHCRA submit report. If nothing happens, the court would summon the health secretary,” the court remarked while adjourning the hearing of the case till winter vocations.