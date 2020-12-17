‘Have you not read the Constitution?’, Maryam questions early Senate elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz maintained that the incumbent government was afraid after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) power shows and questioned the validity of its plan to hold early elections.

“Have you not read the Constitution?” she asked on Thursday while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Maryam said that it was not the prerogative of the prime minister to announce elections and that it fell under the authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Did your army of ministers and special assistants not inform you that it isn’t your right?” she added.

She also said that the matter was made more controversial by involving the Supreme Court (SC) in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) bid to hold “show of hand” elections.

“You forgot the show of hands method when the vote of no-confidence motion was moved against the Senate speaker. You used the state’s machinery to influence the vote.”

She claimed that while Prime Minister Imran Khan supported the secret ballot previously, now that the government was “slipping away”, he wanted a different method.

She also added that the reasons behind this decision were “not transparent”.

Maryam said that the government could not change the bulldoze the current voting method via an ordinance as it required a Constitutional amendment to do so.

“The Supreme Court cannot make laws, only the Parliament can,” she stressed.

She claimed that the PTI was attempting to tamper with the evidence. She also brought up the matter of “the longest pending case in Pakistan’s history”, referring to the foreign funding case of the PTI.

Maryam said that the incumbent government was afraid after the PDM’s rallies, and this is why they were “pressuring the ECP” to hold elections early.

“In the photo that you shared of yourself with your dogs during PDM’s Lahore jalsa, you weren’t calming down your dogs, you were calming your own fears,” Maryam taunted.

“You became a self-proclaimed FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] chairman, you became a self-proclaimed FBR [Federal Board of Revenue] chairman, and now you want to become the chairman of the election commission,” Maryam said, taking another shot at PM Imran.

She also accused Imran of being the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in response to a question regarding the top anti-graft body.

Similarly, former prime minister and Secretary-General of the PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had earlier said the ‘show of hand’ for voting in the Senate polls is practically impossible. He had said the government lacked the common sense and legal prudence to comprehend the intricacies of such constitutional matters.

“I am sure the ECP will not budge to the pressure of the government for early polls for the 51 seats of the Senate”, the former premier had maintained.