The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, while criticizing the opposition, tweeted ” Jiski Bahaar Ye Ho Phir Uski Khizan Na Pooch”, ” Whose Spring is this, then do not ask for its Autumn”

Literally, this poetry was written by Mirza Ghalib but the respected sir named it to his father, Ahmad Faraz.

By this, I recalled my memories. Gone are the days, when I often quoted poetry of such legendary personalities and took credit with pride!

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi