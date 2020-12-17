Fashion industry and its environmental implications

Being fashionable can harm the environment

By Abid Hussain Rather

Beauty has always attracted the human soul, so everybody tries to look beautiful. It is human nature that everybody tries to look different from others by wearing fashionable clothes and following the latest fashion trends. Though women are famous for following latest fashions and lifestyles men are not behind in the race. Fashion trends are changing swiftly and this change has a direct impact on our society. As per research, fashion is going to be one of the main reasons for changing the socio-economic and political scenario.

Though some people are of the opinion that fashions are basic in unleashing the creative capabilities of a society, they also have many negative impacts on our society. Every segment of society is trying to follow the latest fashion trends and those who fail, fall prey to an inferiority complex. The youth, who are supposed to be the main asset of a nation, are more obsessed by fashions and their ultimate goal in life has become to follow the unwinnable race of fashion. The latest fashions are diverting the minds of youth. They are focusing more on fashions than their careers and livelihoods. God has set a limit on every process of the universe. The secret of beauty lies within the fixed limits and anything which surpasses those limits faces destruction. When we adopt the unacceptable fashions and cross the limits we are going to face ruin, because these fashions not only have direct impact on our lifestyles and socio-economic system but they also affect our environment and climate.

Like all other industries, the fashion industry is also one of the reasons for environmental havoc. During the last year, a special report was issued by United Nations in one of its conferences stating that the fashion industry is one of the main culprits responsible for climate change. According to the report, two thousand gallons of water are wasted for preparing just one pair of jeans which is sufficient for seven years need of an individual, while the fashion industry uses 93 billion gallons of water yearly which can fulfill the need of five million people. The world over, fashion industries contribute a total of 20 percent of effluents which are harmful to water bodies. According to the report, eight percent of greenhouse gases are contributed to the atmosphere by the cloth and shoe industries and if the situation will remain the same the percentage may go as high as 50 percent in the next ten years. According to the reports of United Nations, one truck of waste is either burnt or thrown to the earth in every second.

Besides the fabric and shoe industries, all the industries associated with the manufacturing of beautifying and decorative items are equally responsible for environmental degradation and climate change. In ancient times, natural ingredients were used to beautify our face and skin, but nowadays different companies manufacture different types of face washes, shampoos, body lotions, shaving creams and shaving lotions for the same purpose. David Suzuki, a Canadian scientist, has written extensively on environmental degradation. He writes in one of his articles that face washes contain minute plastic particles which are non recyclable and these particles are very harmful for aquatic life on a large scale.

According to one of the reports, 90 percent of the waste from kitchens can be recycled but 50 percent of the waste from washrooms can’t be recycled which flows with water through drains and rivers and ultimately finds its place in the oceans. Further, 27 billion plastic bottles reach the oceans yearly while more than 120 billion plastic products are manufactured by industries. Surprisingly enough, 85 percent of the plastic in the world is used by fashion industries. One hundred and ninety thousands tons of plastic are used by the fashion industry yearly and it is expected that 12 billion tons of waste will be thrown on the earth by fashion industries by 2050. According to the statistical numbers of world leading environmental institutions, more than 10,000 chemicals are used in the preparation of different beautifying items but only 11 percent among them are certified. It is surprising to know that 20 percent of water pollutants have their origin in the textile industries. Textile industries produce 1.5 trillion tons of waste yearly. According to reports of the United Nations, 20 tons of fresh water is used in manufacturing one ton of cotton while 750 million people in world are without availability of potable water. According to reports only 15 percent of the clothes in world are recycled or donated for reuse and the rest are thrown as waste, and this waste makes 5.2 percent of the total waste yearly thrown on the earth. Textile industries also use chemicals on a large scale. According to experts, one kilogramme of chemicals are used to prepare one kilogramme of textiles. And 23 percent of the chemicals in the world are used in fashion industries. Most of the greenhouse gases are emitted to the atmosphere from textile industries. Every year, 70 million barrels of fuel oil are used in manufacturing polyester which is an important element of fashion industries. Silk industry has been famous from ancient times in fashion world. Every year, 70 million trees are cut for the manufacturing of artificial silk but only 30 percent of artificial silk is produced from these trees.

All the above statistics are startling and show how we are making our environment deteriorate in the race of fashions. We are degrading our environment to make our life comfy and fashionable. If we are going to go on usin these beautifying chemical items at the same rate, our rivers and oceans will be completely filled with non-recyclable waste in the near future and the earth will become uninhabitable. Consciousness and awareness is necessary for saving our environment from degradation in the craze of fashion. There is a need of change in the business model of the fashion industry. Textile and other products need to be recycled and reused. Similarly, minimum or no plastic products should be used in facewashes and other beautifying items. As long as our life style does not change and we go on following the latest fashion trends, the fashion industry will keep producing items harmful for our environment. So there is a need to change our behavior, indeed our entire lifestyle, in order to save our environment from degradation. Above all, the government authorities should formulate strict laws for manufacturing industries in accordance with the environment protection guidelines. We should not follow the fashion trends at the cost of our existence.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]