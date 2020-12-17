Education out of reach 

Education was a right but today, it has turned into a luxury that only the rich can afford. The situation of governmental schools in Pakistan is an open secret. The private schools can’t be afforded by impoverished ones. Lately, the solution due to the increase in Covid-19 was online classes that itself is a problem in Pakistan. Many areas in Pakistan lack internet, many students lack gadgets, many institutions lack proper equipment and load shedding is another issue over here. Therefore, I request the concerned authorities to make education a priority and make sure every child gets the right of education.

Afroz MJ

Turbat