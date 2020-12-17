Economic indicators better despite Covid-19: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has said that bringing ease in the lives of the people by addressing the problems of inflation, employment and economy on a fast track basis is the target of the government.

In a tweet on Thursday, the information minister said that the economic indicators are better regardless of the Covid-19. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working hard to bring positive changes in the lives of Pakistanis and will continue to do so under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that due to wisely-devised strategies, Pakistan’s economy has been progressing towards betterment, making the lives and livelihood of people safe.