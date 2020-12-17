Daniel Pearl murder case: Counsel asks SC to review evidence of kidnapping, murder separately

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for the parents of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to review the evidence of kidnapping and murder separately, saying that the mastermind behind the murder is an international terrorist.

While presenting his arguments against the acquittal of four convicts by the Sindh High Court (SHC) before a three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, counsel Faisal Siddiqui submitted that the crimes, which are the subject matter of the present petitions, have to be understood within the context of the fact that the mastermind of these crimes, Ahmed Omar Sheikh, is an international terrorist, who has been involved in other kidnapping incidents as well.

“These facts find support both from a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court and defence’s own evidence. Therefore, this context of international terrorism is crucial in adjudicating the present petitions,” said Siddiqui.

Siddiqui maintained that the case could be divided into three broad categories and three time periods; pre-abduction for ransom period, abduction for ransom period and murder period.

“Three substantive offences, conspiracy, abduction for ransom and murder, are independent as well as inter-dependent of each other and these have to be proved in themselves. Each offence has to be proved independently. The evidence in relation to each of the offences differs both in strength and volume. Therefore, the occurrence and proof of each of these offences is to be decided separately,” the counsel added.

He said that there are sets of accused persons, who are Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil. The evidence relied upon in these petitions is not simple circumstantial evidence, but is based on direct evidence. The evidence is oral, documentary, forensic and judicial confessions, he added.

Siddiqui urged that the SHC verdict be set aside, as it is based on a gross misreading of the evidence, disregarding of critical evidence and facts, and a misinterpretation of the law, resulting in findings, which are artificial and shocking.

He further said that the post-mortem report of the slain journalist identify age, height and dress of the victim. The report was not made part of the verdict because it came during the final phase of the trial, he added.

The bench questioned: “Whether the state or the complainant had requested to make the post-mortem report a part of the trial? How it was revealed that the body of Daniel Pearl was buried at that place?”

While replying to the questions, Siddiqui said: “The high court should have exercised its authority, if important evidence was left out of the record. The body was not identified till the trial court gave its verdict.”

“An application should have been submitted with subsequent necessary steps. If the post-mortem report was not a part of the challan, the challan should have been filed again,” Justice Sardar Tariq remarked.

“Now what will you plead to the Supreme Court,” Justice Yahya Afridi asked the counsel.

The counsel replied that the matter can be sent to the trial court or the high court again. He added that the apex court on its own can review the evidence, as it does not require a complete trial.

“The complainant did not record her statement. It is the prosecution to set the sequence of the evidence,” Justice Tariq further remarked.

“I have completed my arguments up to the dead body. I will separately discuss the role of each accused from tomorrow,” the counsel concluded.

Later, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case till Thursday (today).

Pearl was abducted and killed in January 2002 in Karachi.