Centre refuses to authorise provinces, GB, AJK to import NPB arms, ammunition

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has refused to authorise the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to import Non-Prohibited Bore (NPB) arms and ammunition.

According to the sources, the Ministry of Commerce had consulted concerned stakeholders, departments and provinces, and proposed to the federal government to delegate the powers of importing NPB arms and ammunitions to the provinces. However, the federal cabinet has not agreed with the proposal, but it has declared that the delegation of such powers is against the Article 151 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. The powers to import NPB arms and ammunition will remain in the hands of federal government.

The Ministry of Commerce had proposed the federal cabinet to make the condition of ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) mandatory for the import of NPB arms and ammunition. It was also proposed that the import of NPB arms and ammunition would be subject to NOC from the Ministry of Interior for Islamabad-based licence holders and from respective provincial home departments for licensees belonging to other cities. While individuals and commercial dealers belonging to GB and AJK would have to obtain arm licence and NOC from the home departments of GB and AJK.

However, the cabinet, while returning the summary titled “Amendment in the policy of import of NPB arms and ammunition”, has directed the Commerce Division to bring a consolidated proposal after consulting the Interior Division in the light of new arms license policy.

Moreover, the cabinet has directed the Minister of Industries and Production to formulate a policy for protecting the local arms industry by devising ways of adding value to their products through improved marketing mechanism and augmented quality control.

The sources further told that the custom authorities have expressed serious concern regarding monitoring of imported weapons without any specific import authorisation issued by a government agency. They said that due to the difficulties being faced by commercial dealers in import of arms and ammunition, the Ministry of Commerce deemed appropriate to amend SRO 772(1)/2018, so that the import of weapons allowed under the policy may be carried out without any hindrance.

It is pertinent to mention that the Import Policy Order (IP0) 2020 had banned the import of certain arms and ammunition. However, the import of some arms and ammunition was allowed subject to the conditions listed in the IP0 2020.

Similarly, prior to issuance of SRO 772(1)/2018, the Ministry of Commerce used to authorise the import of arms and ammunition. But the SRO has simplified the import procedures by allowing licence holders to import arms and ammunition without seeking any import authorisation from the ministry. However, this procedure has created some practical difficulties in the import of arms and ammunition for commercial dealers, as arms manufacturers and dealers in some foreign countries are not willing to sell their weapons to such dealers, who do not have any import authorisation by a government agency.