British diplomat lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

The British Commissioner Dr Christian Turner appreciated Pakistan’s role in “the Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region,” according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The army’s media wing reported that Dr Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday to discuss “matters of mutual interest and the overall regional security situation”.
Lauding is not enough, UK should recognise that Pakistan is an emerging economy and responsible state and should be favoured on par if not better than with India in terms of bilateral trade. UK and US conveniently forget that their war with Afghanistan has led to 3m displaced migrants taken in by Pakistan whilst they cry about a few illegal immigrants from the subcontinent, with huge cost to its economy.