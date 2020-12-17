Bilawal terms arrest of MNA Ali Wazir as ‘baseless’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the arrest of Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir was “baseless”.

The PPP chairman accused the incumbent government of using “fascist tools” to hinder democracy and said that this attitude “won’t bring good results if the regime continue[s] to muzzle the freedom of expression”.

“Arrest of the elected member of the Assembly in this way [is] against the democratic traditions,” he said, according to a statement issued by the PPP. He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was crushing public voices.

Similarly, MNA and PTM leader Mohsin Dawar had condemned the arrest in a tweet.

The PTM said that Wazir was attending an event held to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School, Peshawar attack. He was arrested after the event.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt, Tahir Wazir, was heading the police party that arrested Ali Wazir from the limits of the East Cantonment Police Station.

Officials said the PTM MNA was wanted by the Karachi Police where a case has been lodged against him at the Sohrab Got Police Station under six different sections on December 6.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur earlier told a local news outlet that Wazir had been arrested at the request of Sindh Police as a case had been registered against him at Sohrab Goth police station in Karachi. The CCPO said the lawmaker would be shifted to Karachi after fulfilling legal requirements.

MNA Ali Wazir had allegedly been involved in the desecration of Pakistani flag, hate speech and provoked people against the national institutions in his speech at a public gathering, according to the First Information Report (FIR).