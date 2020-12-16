Taliban delegation to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: A Taliban delegation is due in Islamabad today on a three-day visit to discuss ongoing peace talks between Kabul and the militant group, the Foreign Office said.

The intra-Afghan talks follow-up on a landmark Pakistan-brokered deal signed between the US and the Taliban in February. Under the deal, foreign troops will vacate Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the group, which agreed to negotiate a permanent cease-fire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government.

“A delegation of the Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will be visiting Pakistan on 16-18 December 2020,” a statement from the FO said.

“During the visit, the delegation will meet with the Foreign Minister and call on the Prime Minister.”

“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations,” the statement added.

“Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.”

The Taliban agreeing on a cease-fire is a top priority for Afghan officials and the Western diplomats who are facilitating peace talks with the group.

While the talks have been taking place in Doha, scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in clashes. Dozens of civilians have also died in recent weeks.

Pakistan has time and again urged the Taliban to start talks soon with the Afghan government to end decades of conflict, telling visiting officials of the group that an intra-Afghan dialogue could help ensure regional stability.

Analysts claim Islamabad has had a close association with armed groups in Afghanistan dating back to the Soviet Union’s invasion of the country in the late 1980s and continues to exercise influence over the Taliban.

“Pakistan has a lot of leverage, short of military options, including allowing and restricting the Taliban’s mobility,” Barnett Rubin, a senior advisor on Afghanistan and Pakistan under the Obama administration told Reuters.