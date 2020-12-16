SHC sentences four cops to six-month imprisonment over fake encounter

Directs government to ensure safety measures at Keenjhar Lake

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday found four police officials guilty of staging a fake encounter and sentenced them to six-month imprisonment.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Najaf, Head Constable Rana Tariq, Bagh Ali, and Sher Gopang, posted at North Nazimabad police station, were taken into custody from outside the courtroom, after the court pronounced the verdict. The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on each offender.

The fake shootout had taken place on August 22, 2018.

On December 7, the SHC had ordered the registration of a criminal case against an ASI and four other police officials for allegedly killing two suspects in a fake police encounter.

According to the report submitted in the SHC, the encounter was fake and the suspects were shot at a distance of two feet only. The shells found from the crime scene did not match with the weapons, which the police had claimed to have recovered from the possession of the dead.

While hearing the case related to the incidents at the Keenjhar Lake and steps to avoid them, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar asked the Sindh government’s counsel: ‘’What steps have been taken to ensure safety of the people visiting the lake? How many cameras have been installed at the site?”

The government’s counsel submitted that the presence of ambulances and doctors has been ensured at the Keenjhar Lake to avoid any untoward incident. The fitness of the boats is also being checked by the Pakistan Navy. Thirty two boats have been registered so far.

An additional district and sessions judge of Thatta presented his report regarding safety measures at the lake before the court.

Later, the SHC adjourned the hearing of the case after directing the Sindh government to ensure all safety measures at the lake.