SC suspends PHC decision to reinstate KP teachers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday suspended an earlier decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) allowing reinstatement of teachers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, admitted for hearing the appeals of the KP government against the PHC decision and issued notices to concerned parties for the next hearing scheduled after the winter vacation ending January 3.

“The teachers who were recruited were not qualified and inducted on political grounds,” KP Advocate General Shamail Butt said. On this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that political priorities were a different thing.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar wondered if the documents were presented before the PHC. He remarked that the provincial education department thinks that every document will be welcomed in the court. At this, the Butt said all these inductions were made fulfilling the necessary rules.