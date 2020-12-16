SC rejects Bahria Town’s request for delay in penalty

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected an application from Bahria Town seeking a three-year delay in the payments of a penalty if had agreed to pay for the underpriced acquisition of land in Karachi.

The real estate group in March last agreed to pay Rs460 billion for the land acquired for Bahria Town Karachi in the Malir district in return for a restraint on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that sought to file references against the developer for grabbing prime land at throwaway prices.

In a petition filed Tuesday, the developer sought to freeze the payment plan in view of Covid-19-related recession, requesting that the payment of Rs2.5bn monthly instalments be deferred for three years — till September 2023.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the application filed by senior counsel Syed Ali Zafar on behalf of the developer and its chairman Malik Riaz Hussain.

The counsel for developer argued in the court that businesses the world over had been devastated due to the pandemic and according to economic reports, hundreds of thousands of people had been rendered jobless.

He suggested that the group’s operations had been badly harmed by the economic downturn as well.

However, the court through a short order rejected the application. Justice Munib Akhtar remarked the “Supreme Court is not a bank where concession can be obtained through negotiations.”

The real estate group is supposed to furnish before the Supreme Court Rs2.5bn by the seventh of every month.

The application detailed the pandemic’s major impact in Pakistan and on multinationals across the world.

It said that in compliance with an earlier court order, Bahria Town had already furnished Rs57bn, excluding Rs1.2bn mark-up earned on the advance amount deposited on a decreasing balance basis which was available for adjustment.

According to the application, to pay a monthly instalment of Rs2.5bn, the group had to earn Rs100 million per day, based on an average of 25 working days per month. Even in normal circumstances, this was a huge task and the BTLK was accomplishing the task.

However, the business operations being run by the applicant had suffered due to the coronavirus, which had taken and continued to take a heavy toll on the national economy, including the real estate sector, due to associated shutdown of economic activity resulting in negative growth shock causing an unprecedented deep recession.

The application explained that the developer with about 600,000 members and 53,000 employees had also suffered in view of the massive drop in sale and price of plots and houses, elimination of purchasing power generally and halting of construction activities and related industries.

The developer, the application said, had to spend more than Rs1 billion every month by making payments to the third parties, members, suppliers or contractors and employees of the group as the upkeep and maintenance of these housing societies required fixed and variable expenditures.

Such payment also included expenses of utilities and site operational expenses, costs of oil, maintenance of a clean and hygienic environment in the residential project, provisions of security and development and welfare expenses.

In the interest of doing complete justice, more time (at least three years) be given to the developer to repay the instalments to enable it to get on its feet and not default, the application pleaded, adding that the developer was committed to paying the complete amount of Rs460bn.