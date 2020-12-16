Role of spokesperson

Every political party, state or private institution, and major business groups chooses individuals as spokesperson to interact with the media. A lot of effort and evaluation precedes before these individuals are selected because the choice of words they utter, represent the mindset of those who head the organization they represent.

We have only recently witnessed the acrimony, mistrust and seeds of division sown in the USA, by the spokesperson of President Trump, and negativity generated by them. Unfortunately, despite being a superpower and their influence in world affairs, their role as a major player is today eroded. This negativity has had its impact within the USA, where bitterness and street demonstrations have erupted between the extreme right white supremacists and moderates leading to chaos. So intense is the quantum of bitterness and division which Trump and his spokespersons have created himself, that even after more than a month of elections the sitting president and his supporters have refused to concede. In India the politics of division and hate propagated by Modi has resulted in widespread eruption of violence and killing of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities by Hindu Supremacist mindset of Shiv Sena.

While the USA will hopefully overcome the division within its rank and file because of the strength of their institutions and commitment of establishment and judiciary to uphold the constitution, which they have sworn, the same would be very difficult in other countries like Pakistan.

One can only hope that individuals and powerful state institutions and their political adversaries in Pakistan use discretion through tolerance and respect, which Islam stresses upon, by ensuring that the spokespersons they choose serve to unite people and bridge gaps that may exist, instead of widening them. We need to emulate the role played by Quaid-e-Azam and his vision of making Pakistan a modern democratic welfare state where the will of people and Constitution reigns supreme.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore