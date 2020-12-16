Report explores issues facing creation of South Punjab province

LAHORE: The Centre for Governance and Policy at IT University, Lahore launched its report ‘South Punjab: Why Still a Dream’ on Wednesday. Written by a research fellow, Abdul Wasay, it is a comprehensive report on the history, present status, and future issues concerning the creation of a province or provinces in the south of Punjab.

The policy brief discusses in detail the inception of the Siraiki language movement in Pakistan, beginning with the standardisation of the language in the 1960s and 1970s. It shows how initially Siraiki was simply a dialect of Landha (Western) Punjabi, but that following the work of several activists, the dialect was separated from Punjabi, and by 1981 was recognised as a separate language.

Many Siraiki journals and especially the Jashn-e-Farid played a major part in making Siraiki a recognisable and different language.

The brief then describes how the Siraiki province movement in fact originated as demand for the restoration of the Bahawalpur State in 1970 after the dissolution of the One Unit.

Bahawalpur state which had got the status of a province in 1952, was merged with West Pakistan in 1955 and should have been restored in 1970 with the breakup of the One Unit, but it was instead merged with Punjab.

Thereafter, a movement started for its restoration but met with severe resistance, and after the separation of East Pakistan as Bangladesh in 1971, fizzled out. Since a Siraiki literary movement was already afoot, the Bahawalpur province movement then transformed itself into the Siraiki province movement, arguing that the whole of the Siraiki waseb (homeland) should be under one jurisdiction.

After 1970 the movement became political and successive political parties electioneered over the issue to little tangible change, the brief argues. While the major political parties paid lip service to the cause, Siraiki parties were never popular enough to win any seats.

The brief also shows how the gap in development spending from the 1980s onwards, gave further impetus to the movement, which then transformed from a literary and cultural movement to one about underdevelopment, unequal distribution of resources and jobs.

The brief then traces the political and constitutional debate over the creation of a new province(s) in southern Punjab, by discussing the Commission on the Creation of New Province(s) in Punjab in 2012 under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, the subsequent constitution amendment bill in 2013, which passed the Senate with a two-thirds majority, the practical abandonment of the issue during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure from 2013-18, and the recent resurrection of the issue during and after the 2018 elections.

A policy dialogue was also held as part of the research, with Mohsin Leghari, Punjab Irrigation Minister representing the PTI, MPA Ali Haider Gillani representing the PPP, Awais Leghari representing the PML-N, and Professor Rasul Baksh Rais from LUMS and Mazhar Arif from the civil society.

Later, input was also taken from scholar Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, former Senator Sughra Imam, and Prince Bahawal Khan of Bahawalpur.

In the dialogue, Gillani argued that if the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) can have their province named after their major ethnicity, why can’t there be a ‘Siraiki’ province. He noted that it was only the PPP that has ever taken action for the creation of a South Punjab province and even got a constitutional amendment passed in the Senate in 2013.

“It was our friends in PML-N that didn’t support it and therefore it could not pass in the National Assembly,” he pointed out.

On the issue of creating two provinces, Gillani argued that it was hard enough to create one province, and so two will almost be impossible.

“The establishment is not ready to give 23 senators, so how will they agree to give 46?” he retorted. Speaking on the issue of the South Punjab Secretariat established by the PTI recently, he noted that it was “a sham” and in fact added a tier to the already complicated process.

Leghari, former federal minister, noted on the issue that unless the interests of Punjab are catered, no province in South Punjab can become a reality. He said that without support from Punjab, no constitutional amendment will ever pass the National Assembly and so their support is crucial.

He argued that language alone cannot be the marker for the new province as people from different linguistic groups live in South Punjab.

“A province based on administrative lines will be a viable solution,” Leghari stated. Speaking on the support of the PML-N to the restoration of the Bahawalpur province, he noted that it is the decision of the people of the Bahawalpur region.

“We will support a referendum in Bahawalpur to ask the people if they want a separate province or want just one province in South Punjab,” he exclaimed.

Speaking on when the province will become a reality, Leghari underscored the need for more dialogue and wider discussion. “A province will become a reality when the issue begins to affect the pillars of the state, and especially the judiciary,” he pointed out.

Representing the civil society, Arif underscored the critical role of the youth, farmers and literati in the struggle for Siraiki rights. Speaking from his personal experience, he argued that the issue is now beyond the mere recognition of the language and that the sense of deprivation in the region needs to be tackled.

Professor Rais added that “one needs to understand the history to understand the politics of the region”. He pointed out that the treatment meted to the region of Multan after annexation by Lahore in 1818, created a deep sense of resentment which still exists to this day.

He argued that there should be no problem with the creation of two provinces in southern Punjab, as both Multan and Bahawalpur have their own identity. He lamented the lost opportunity of the 18th Amendment where these provinces could have become a reality but noted that it is only a matter of time before the province(s) will come into existence.

Speaking at the dialogue, Mohsin Leghari renewed the commitment of his party and government to the creation of South Punjab. He stated that he had been working for the cause for a long time and that even today he was involved in the process as a minister.

He noted that the “sense of deprivation in South Punjab started when Nawaz Sharif became the Chief Minister of Punjab in the 1980s and development funds began to be diverted to in and around Lahore”.

Thereafter what South Punjab got was mere peanuts: “even charity is more,” he stated. Leghari argued that it is the race to get credit which is preventing the final creation of the South Punjab province. “It should not be a matter of getting credit, it should be a goal-oriented effort,” he emphasised.

Giving details of the plans of the PTI government in Punjab, he stated that a lean and efficient mechanism for the South Punjab Secretariat has been planned where the tiers of administrative machinery would be consolidated and an electronic file system introduced.

Furthermore, he noted that the new province will be surely viable since a large part of its money will come from the NFC Award, like the other provinces, giving it enough money to run its affairs.

Commenting on the delay in bringing about legislation on South Punjab, Leghari said that “at present, the government is in unchartered territory as a new province has never been created in Pakistan”.

However, he underscored “the biggest test was still the introduction of the constitutional amendment with the consent of other provinces”.

In conclusion, the brief noted several key outstanding issues which need to be resolved before a South Punjab province(s) can be created. The issue of one or two provinces has still not be resolved, the demarcation issue still remains, the name of the new province(s) is also unsettled, and questions regarding financial viability and especially issues around water-sharing remain to be resolved.

It also pointed out that the long-standing literary movement has not been taken into confidence in the current discussions and this gap will create fissures as the issue moves forward.

Lastly, the brief emphasised that unless proper legislation is introduced and passed in the National Assembly, Senate and Punjab Assembly, the new province(s) will always remain a dream.