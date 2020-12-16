PTI’s Bukhari, Kastro inducted into Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: Two more lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were inducted into Punjab cabinet here on Tuesday, as Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Ahmad Kastro took oath as provincial ministers during a ceremony, held at the Governor House.

Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to the new ministers. A number of provincial ministers, MPAs, and other government functionaries were present during the ceremony.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given go-ahead to induct two more members into the top decision-making body of the province.

Bukhari, who was elected from PP-1 Attock, is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee-II and Kastro, who was elected from PP-110 Faisalabad, is also a member of the provincial assembly’s sub-committee on privileges.