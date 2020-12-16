PPP asks ECP to hold by-elections in Sindh constituencies

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold by-elections in three constituencies that were deferred due to the coronavirus.

In a letter written to the commission, PPP leader Taj Haider asked to conduct polls in three constituencies: PS-43 Sanghar, PS-52 Umarkot and PS-88 Malir.

Haider was of the view that the pandemic was almost non-existent in these three constituencies.

The letter states that under Article 224(4), an election on a vacant should be held within 60 days. Much time has passed after the first 60 days, it adds.

The letter argues that general elections were held in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) amid the virus spread. It requests for holding by-elections on the above-said vacant seats without further delay.

The letter urges the Election Commission, Sindh to issue an election schedule in this regard as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has stopped ECP from holding by-elections till January 31.