PM says APS attack helped unite the country against terrorism

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the 2014 terrorist attack upon the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar helped to unite Pakistanis in the fight against terrorism.

“After the APS attack in 2014, our people had decided to fight the war against terrorism together and now you can see that the law-and-order situation of the country is completely different,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly built Institute of Cardiology shortly after arrival in Peshawar on a day-long visit.

“December 16 is a day in Pakistan’s history that united the nation,” Prime Minister Imran Khan maintained and expressed his solidarity with the families of the victims.

“We remain determined & are moving forward in fulfilling this commitment to the nation,” the prime minister tweeted later in the day.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Kamran Bangash, said that the APS incident has united the whole nation in the war against terrorism.

“Sacrifices of the students martyred in the tragic APS incident would always be remembered,” added KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, further stating that the security forces of the country were always ready to lend a helping hand to the victim’s families.

“Words will never be enough,” wrote KP Finance and Health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra. “On this day, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives at #APSPeshawar must spur us on to build a country where the future of millions of children is bright.”

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the massacre continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation.

“We cannot forget the agony of this day,” it stated on its official Twitter handle.

Speaking about the incident, President Dr Arif Alvi said it had brought the nation to tears. “These flowers laid their lives & brought focus of the nation to suppress terrorism with all its might. I thank them,” he said.

Both Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser vowed to continue the fight against terrorism and “the extremist mindset that feeds the hate and violence” in the country.

Members of the Opposition also spoke out in remembrance of the attack. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, and said it was the state’s responsibility to weaken such terrorist cells, saying that until they were brought to justice, the APS incident would continue to “haunt the nation’s conscience”.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the way in which the children were “stolen” was “heart-rendering”.

“Under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, the nation, with the help of the armed forces and civil security agencies, took revenge for the blood of its children, defeated the terrorists and restored peace,” she said.

Pakistan is mourning the sixth anniversary of the 2014 terror attack at the Army Public School in Peshawar that martyred 148 people, making it the deadliest act of terrorism in Pakistan’s history.