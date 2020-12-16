PDM gears up new rallies, PPP readies itself for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Undeterred by the ‘failed rally’ at Lahore, the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government coalition of opposition parties, has drawn up a new schedule for holding protest meetings and rallies in across country ahead of the January 31 deadline.

Reportedly, the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided to take up the challenge for his party to ensure strong attendance of rallies in the new phase of the PDM protest schedule.

PDM has scheduled its new meetings mostly in South Punjab where the winter is not so harsh, it emerged.

According to the proposed schedule, the PDM will hold rallies as follows:

Bahawalpur on December 24

Larkana on December 27

Mardan on December 29

Sargodha on January 2

Malakand on January 4

Sialkot on January 9

Thar Parkar on January 12

Bannu on January 16

Faisalabad on January 19

Khuzdar on January 23

Zhob on January 26

Furthermore, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has started preparations for the Senate elections. The Sindh government has also finalized the issues for the by-elections on the three vacant seats in the Provincial Assembly.

According to details regarding the vacant seats of Sindh Assembly, PPP will apply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-elections in Sanghar, Umerkot and Malir.

Reportedly, a meeting of the commission has been convened for December 17 in Islamabad in which Sindh Legal Adviser Murtaza Wahab will represent the Sindh government.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had said that resignations are “atom bombs”, adding that all the parties of PDM are on one page.