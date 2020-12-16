Online fraud

Listening about fraudulent of online shopping malls was curious and not unbelievable for me, as a result of trusting Daraz online shopping, I came under scammed net. I ordered a key chain of metal with customised name, number and picture at cost of 725 with dilevery charges in Turbat. After a week on Thursday 10 Dec, 2020, I received my product which I opened was very different from the picture was given on the site. The product was a not a metal rather a plastic and whatever customised names I have given were not printed on the keychain. This is not first time, in the same month I ordered two fair of sandals for my niece from an online shops, when the product came the sandals were very low quality product which are available in common shops with lowest rate. Being cheated for the second time, I chatted for complain at daraz online chat but unfortunately, now they even don’t read my messages. Every shopping mall is set to loot on the name of fake product pictures with no fear of a law. The concerned authority must look into issue and take strict action against those online shops which are set to loot the customers.

AS Baloch

Kech