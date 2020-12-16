Occupied Kashmir and the UN 

I am older than Pakistan by 24 years. Having witnessed the freedom movement in my prime, I love the founder of Pakistan and all those who toiled with him for freedom from the colonial power. After WWII, when the freedom movement was at its peak and the British had decided to leave India, the Congress triggered the “quit India movement” and decided to begin a non-cooperative movement with the British. However, our leader M.A Jinnah did not close the door of talks and engaged with the British to ensure a peaceful and smooth transition of power. The British finally had to agree to freedom of the sub-continent and established a boundary commission which submitted its report according to which Punjab was partitioned into East and West Punjab. However, Lord Mountbatten, the Viceroy of India, in connivance with the Congress, allocated Gurdaspur to India to enable Maharaja Hari Singh to join India without getting the opinion of Kashmir residents. Kashmiris with support from Pakistan managed to liberate about 1/3rd of the state, which now comprises the Azad Kashmir, while India has unlawfully occupied the rest since 1948. The matter is sitting on the UN table for more than seventy years now while India is denying basic rights to the people of the occupied Kashmir. They are facing the worst of atrocities and the world is just watching. The UNO and world powers- proponents of democracy – sit on the sidelines silently watching how Indian occupation forces are beating the residents of Kashmir and trampling their basic freedom of movement. One wonders why the UNO, was established? Was it just to protect and legitimize the actions of the few powerful countries or to protect the rights of people in distress? I, an old citizen of Pakistan who participated in the freedom movement wonder if the miseries of the people of Kashmir will ever be over.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad